The City of White Salmon released a draft of the city’s park system plan and park system capital improvement plan, and is seeking public comment.
Written public comment can be sent via email to janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us through Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. In addition, public comment will be taken regarding the draft plan at the City Council meeting scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
The draft Park System Plan and draft Capital Improvement Plan can be found in full online at white-salmon.net.
The draft Park System Plan is the culmination of work undertaken by consultants Cameron McCarthy in consultation with the city and residents from the White Salmon area. Consultation included stakeholder interviews, a survey, conversations, public comment and an open house held in June 2022.
According to a press release, the focus of White Salmon’s Park System Plan is to establish goals, policies and objectives to address the community’s needs related to city parks. The plan includes a list of prioritized projects that was developed through public input. It is intended to complement the newly adopted 2021 Comprehensive Plan.
A 2001 plan for the Gaddis and Riverfront parks and corresponding documents are found online with the draft park system plan as background material, which is referenced in both the park system plan and the capital improvement plan.
