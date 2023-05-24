Streets Alive 2022

Last year’s Streets Alive event on the Heights in Hood River.

 Photo courtesy Peter Cornelison

HOOD RIVER — Streets Alive returns to the Heights Sunday, June 4.

This family-friendly event promotes healthy active living through a series of free events. There will be two block parties, one in the east Heights and another in the west Heights, encouraging people to walk, bike, and roll between both locations.

Streets Alive map 2023

Map legend: Events in red blocks. Route along black lines.