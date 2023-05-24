Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Streets Alive returns to the Heights Sunday, June 4.
This family-friendly event promotes healthy active living through a series of free events. There will be two block parties, one in the east Heights and another in the west Heights, encouraging people to walk, bike, and roll between both locations.
Events will be happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the street at both locations, including a Zumba dance party, live music performances, chalk street art drawing for the kids, a dog parade and judging, a DJ and much more. There will also be events happening along the way, perhaps pop-up lemonade stands, garage sales and other fun.
The blocks that will be closed for this event are on June Street between Fourth and Seventh, and on A Street between 14th and 16th streets. The suggested route between the two locations is: June Street to Ninth, to Wilson (a signed bike route), across 12th and 13th streets to A Street. Please note this route will be open to car traffic.
A map of the route, event schedules and more information are available on the Streets Alive Hood River and Thrive Hood River Facebook pages. If anyone wants to host an event or happening along the route or wants to volunteer, contact the groups through Facebook.
The event is presented by Thrive Hood River and Streets Alive with support from Arts in Education. This is a community building event to share and celebrate the joy of living in Hood River.
