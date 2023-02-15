Unofficial election results show Klickitat County voters approved all ballot proposals for all school district replacement and capital levies, enabling Trout Lake, Lyle, and White Salmon Valley school districts to fund operations through 2026.
Voters approved replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levies for the Trout Lake and White Salmon Valley school districts by over 60%, while Lyle’s EP&O levy proposal was approved by just over 52%. White Salmon’s proposed capital levy, which was previously reported to go towards technology, safety, and infrastructure improvements, was approved with 62.6% of the vote.
