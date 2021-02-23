Klickitat County has distributed 5,498 vaccines, according to the latest metrics updated on Washington state’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
The breakdown for those doses results in 15.68 percent of the county now has a first dose and 4.13 percent being fully vaccinated. Vaccine shipments are being received each week and the vaccinations are on-going.
The Klickitat County Community partners have been working hard to continue vaccine distribution to everyone eligible, per the Washington State Department of Health guidelines.
Currently, the data is showing that it takes one to two weeks after the second vaccine is given to become fully protected. With that information, the county health department is asking that all residents please continue to use social distancing, face masks, and limit gatherings to minimize the risk of spreading the virus in our county.
The health department said they are seeing a trend of relaxation, which is to be expected with the hopes of vaccination protection and things opening back up.
"However, we need to continue taking health precautions until our county is at a higher vaccination rate to continue our downward trend in positive cases," said a press Klickitat County press release.
"The vaccine is a valuable tool needed to end this pandemic without having to see a significant majority of our family, friends, and residents struggle through the effects of COVID-19."
Resources
• Klickitat County Public Health Department, www.klickitatcounty.org/1187/Klickitat-County-Coronavirus-Response
• Klickitat Valley Health, www.kvhealth.net
• NorthShore Medical, northshore-medical.com
• Skyline Health, myskylinehealth.org
• Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/HealthyWashington.pdf
• Vaccine Information and FAQs, www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Vaccine
• Washington Department of Health, www.doh.wa.gov
• Washington Department of Health Dashboard, www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard
Commented