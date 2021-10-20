Klickitat County may join the 4th Congressional District, according to draft redistricting maps released by Washington State Redistricting Commission.
The four voting members of the commission released their individual proposals to redraw the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts late last month ahead of the Nov. 15 deadline for a commission vote, which will determine the final map of congressional and legislative boundaries.
Each member proposed placing Klickitat County within the boundaries of the 4th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside).
While two public meetings offered for comment have lapsed, there is still time to comment on the proposals. There are various ways to do so; visit www.redistricting.wa.gov/participate/how-to-participate for more information.
The final maps need sign-off from at least three of the four voting members of the redistricting commission. Criteria the commission will consider throughout the process include how equal in population each district is, districts should respect geographical and political subdivision boundaries (cities, towns, etc.) as well as “communities of interest.”
