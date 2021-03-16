At the last three tournaments — Singletary Invitational, University of Oregon Invitational, and Logan Will Invitational — Hood River Valley High School’s speech and debate team continued to do well, said adviser Ann McDonald.
“The majority of the team members are sophomore/freshmen, yet we continue to get strong comments from judges and are improving rapidly,” she said. “Not all students are making it to final rounds, but once the skills are honed — watch out next year! This is a strong team!”
At the Singletary Invitational Tournament, held at Linfield University, Jacob Kaplan took first in Informative and third in Radio, Kaelen Kenna took second in Oratory, Kenna and Melanie Glatter were finalists in Radio, and Sadie Smith was a finalist in Extemporaneous.
At the University of Oregon tournament, Mason Spears took first in Junior Lincoln Douglas Debate, Kenna was a finalist in Open Extemporaneous, Kenna and Glatter were semifinalists in Radio, Kenna and Lucas Elliott were semifinalists in Open Public Forum, and Glatter was also a finalist in Congressional.
And finally, at the Logan Will Tournament, Kaplan took first place in both Informative and Radio, Spears took first in Lincoln Douglas, Kenna finished first and Glatter second in Extemporaneous, Kenna placed second in Radio and Kenna and Lelu Branch took second in Public Forum.
Commented