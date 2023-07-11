WHITE SALMON — One Community Health (OCH) and NorthShore Medical Group (NSMG), two Columbia River Gorge primary care groups, are joining forces to increase health services for Gorge residents on both sides of the Columbia River, said a press release.
Starting in January 2024, NorthShore Medical Group will become part of One Community Health.
Both organizations have deep community roots. NSMG was founded in 1974 and OCH in 1986, and both share the goal of delivering exceptional patient-centered care. By combining forces, patients will benefit from more convenient access and expanded services.
“Teaming up will allow us to bring the best possible care to our patients,” said Dr. Allen LaBerge of NSMG. “At NorthShore we consider it a great privilege to care for our neighbors and community. Growing together with One Community Health will be a great thing for the health of the Gorge.”
The combination will bring many positive changes, with both organizations enthusiastic about new health services becoming more accessible for people living in Washington, said a press release. Both organizations are also committed to making sure it’s easy for patients to continue to receive the same care they have grown to expect.
“We will have the same providers and staff. Patients can continue to call the same phone numbers, and we’ll remain here for the community seven days a week,” said Dr. Chris Samuels of NSMG.
“We’re excited to be able to better support our communities,” said Samuels. “OCH provides a broad range of services for patients and community members. Washington patients will have access to important services like diabetic educators, dental care, additional mental health services, and mobile clinics.”
People with health insurance, as well as those without insurance, will continue to be welcomed as patients. Both organizations receive federal funding to provide services to all, regardless of insurance status. Medicare, Medicaid (Apple Health and the Oregon Health Plan), and most commercial insurance plans are accepted. Both organizations offer a comprehensive sliding scale discount program for people without insurance.
New to NSMG patients will be the opportunity to utilize the sliding scale discount program for insurance plans with high deductibles, co-payments, or limited coverage. Additionally, NSMG patients will no longer have a Medicare Part B deductible.
“The team at NSMG has been providing outstanding care to the Gorge community for nearly 50 years. We are honored to come together to continue to build upon that strong legacy and expand access to essential services like dental care and obstetrics for Washington community members,” said Max Janasik,chief executive officer at One Community Health. “Most importantly, the team at NSMG operates with shared values to our own and puts patients first in their decisions. The combined expertise, passion, and outstanding providers both organizations bring together will help ensure Gorge residents have access to excellent care for decades to come.”
