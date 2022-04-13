State leaders visited Goldendale last week to celebrate the formal inauguration of the recently upgraded Goldendale Observatory at an April 7 ceremony.
Despite the observatory’s official opening to the public last April, COVID-19 impacted the ability of the partners involved in the project to put an event together until now. Drinks and refreshments were served as the audience gathered in the new observatory building.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, 15th District State Sen. Jim Honeyford, and Washington State Parks Chair Mark Brown were among state and local leadership in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony.
Visitors to the observatory were invited to walk around the newly upgraded facility, which includes a much larger and more advanced learning center, increased seating capacity, and an upgraded telescope system.
“It is one of if not the largest, publicly accessible telescopes in the United States,” Inslee said.
Telescopes adorned the pathways surrounding the astronomic complex and visitors were also able to view a sunspot on the upgraded central telescope system in the observatory’s south dome.
Inslee spoke to the benefits that Washington’s state park system has brought to its residents.
“This is a perfect example of what our parks do because it brings literally the universe to Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “When I see families enjoying our parks, it just gives me a thrill.”
The original observatory, opened in 1973, housed a single telescope inside of a brick building. It was the brainchild of four amateur astronomers from Vancouver, Wash., who built a telescope and surveyed the southern portion of the state for a location to erect it, with funding from Clark College. It became a state park in the 1980s.
“When you look out through the telescope, you’re kind of seeing humanity. You’re seeing the infinite capability of humans, and the infinite creativity and innovation of the amateurs who built this telescope,” Inslee said. “When you look through the telescope, you get more of an impression at home than you do about space.”
Inslee related a story about from a few weeks ago when he spoke with a Richland High School graduate and astronaut Kayla Barron, who told Inslee that the most powerful impression space had on her was how thin the atmosphere is, like Earth is wrapped “in a little blue tissue paper … And when you see that, it makes you realize how precious and how fragile in some sense this beautiful planet is.”
Goldendale, known for its dark skies, was chosen for its location through the support of its city administration, Washington State Parks and Recreation Chair Mark Brown said. He also cited the work of Sen. Honeyford, as well as now Lt. Governor Denny Heck, as a driving force behind the effort to secure much of the funding for the building.
The upgrades to the facility cost nearly $6 million and was funded by the state legislature.
Goldendale Mayor Mike Cannon told the audience that he was thankful for the work done to the building and for the Washington State Parks System for administering the project.
“Washington state is a state with wonderful and very unique state parks, and we can be proud of every one of them,” Cannon said. “We’re especially Goldendale proud of this beautiful monument.”
He added that he hopes to see educational projects come to Goldendale to study using the telescope.
Washington State Parks Interpretive Manager Ryan Karlson said the observatory was modeled around theme that “we’re all made out of “star stuff.”
He pointed to displays of the periodic element around the auditorium at each of the audiences’ seats. Karlson said the displays, color labeled to mark which elements make up the human body, serve to bring home that point.
The Goldendale Observatory State Park is open Thursday through Sunday, April through September. Drop-ins are welcome for groups of five or fewer. Larger groups must provide advance notice online.
Admission is free during operation hours, and a Washington State Parks Discover Pass is required to park on-site. Visit goldendaleobservatory.com for more information.
Commented