Doug White

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

I was in Hong Kong, in August 2020, when the communists occupied Hong Kong. It was one of the most terrifying things that had ever happened. I watched people go from free to property of the state in an instant, and I watched people pulled out of their homes and offices in handcuffs — some disappeared, some came back, some didn’t. I got together with some friends over in Hong Kong shortly after that happened. We were horrified and shocked. And then we started to get a little bit honest with each other. We realized that we had watched this start six years back, and we did nothing. And then I was back in the states and January 6 happened. It doesn’t matter what side of the fence you are on — it was a horrible event in our history. And it was at that point that I decided I needed to do something.