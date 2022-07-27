Klickitat County Health Department has identified the first suspected case of monkeypox in the county.

The individual is a male, 19-49 years of age, and exhibited high-risk behaviors, according to Public Health Director Erinn Quinn, who told county commissioners during a July 26 board meeting that she requested a transfer of antiviral medications from King County, which is the entity holding medications for the state of Washington. Quinn did not report the location of the individual out of concern it could inadvertently identify them.