Visit Hood River (VHR) will host its third and final First Friday series downtown on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5-8 p.m.
Oak Street from Sixth to First streets will be closed for vehicle traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The September First Friday theme is “Back To School” and includes the opportunity to meet many different aspects of the Hood River County School District, including teachers, students, transportation department and the HRVHS robotics team.
There will be more than 30 vendors, with “Back to School” in mind, including Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River County Prevention Coalition, Hood River Library, plus many more. Smokey Bear and the U.S. Forest Service are scheduled to be on hand for fire prevention education. There will also be live music performed by a local favorite, Alonzo Garbanzo, and Jamba Marimba.
Some downtown businesses are extending their hours to stay open later than usual, offering an enhanced shopping and dining experience. Local businesses located off Oak Street and downtown are encouraged to stay open and share their products with the public with a “Back To School” theme.
It is free to be a vendor, and those interested in having a booth are asked to preregister by filling out the First Friday Vendor Sign Up Form.
“Our first two events in this series were a huge success, truly bringing our community together,” said Katie Kadlub, CEO of Visit Hood River. “We appreciate all the vendors, musicians and businesses that have brought back this celebration of Hood River.
“In September, we hope to encourage the community to gather again to help send our children back to school with enthusiasm, safety, and great expectations of new school year. We invite and encourage the residents and visitors alike to enjoy a delightful evening browsing our downtown area and meeting the merchants, and supporting our schools.”
For more information on Visit Hood River and Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.visithoodriver.com.
