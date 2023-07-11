WHITE SALMON —The Skyline Foundation recently awarded $6,000 from two scholarship funds to local students pursuing their dream of making a difference in health care.
This year’s recipients of the annual Brown Nursing Scholarship are Keri Bach of Stevenson and Talia Hammond of White Salmon. The recipients of the Wayne M. Henkle, M.D., Scholarship Fund are Leonardo Wilson-Ramirez of White Salmon and Meah Dearte of Stevenson.
“The board extends its good wishes for the recipients’ continuing education and for making a difference in our communities,” said Bob Weisfield, Skyline Health Foundation president. “We also recognize Ted and Sylvia Brown and Wayne Henkle, M.D., for giving such a gift to our community in the form of the scholarship funds.”
The Brown Nursing Scholarship was established by Ted and Sylvia Brown in 2014. The fund is awarded each May and is designated for residents of the Columbia River Gorge who are pursuing a career in the nursing profession. Residents must be dedicated to returning to this area to work or volunteer in healthcare for a least one year.
The Wayne M. Henkle, M.D., Scholarship was established in memory of a longtime community physician. The fund is awarded each May and designated for residents of western Klickitat or eastern Skamania counties, and Skyline Hospital employees who seek secondary education or further training in the health care field. Recipients must be dedicated to returning to this area to work or volunteer in health care for at least one year.
Commented