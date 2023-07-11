WHITE SALMON —The Skyline Foundation recently awarded $6,000 from two scholarship funds to local students pursuing their dream of making a difference in health care.

This year’s recipients of the annual Brown Nursing Scholarship are Keri Bach of Stevenson and Talia Hammond of White Salmon. The recipients of the Wayne M. Henkle, M.D., Scholarship Fund are Leonardo Wilson-Ramirez of White Salmon and Meah Dearte of Stevenson.  