In recognition of Earth Month, there are a variety of events planned around the Gorge, ranging from haiku challenges to work parties.
Climate Change in the Gorge webinar
Join wildlife biologist and educator Bill Weiler and Friends Conservation Organizer Denise López for a live webinar Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. They’ll be discussing climate impacts on the Gorge and exploring ways you can take action today, according to a press release. Discussion will include updates on local community climate initiatives as well as an update on the Columbia River Gorge Commission’s efforts to develop a new Climate Action Plan.
Friends of the Columbia Gorge is organizing this event in collaboration with the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network. Register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2022-04-14/climate-change-in-the-gorge.html.
Green Burials seminar
Join Russell Hargrave, Walt Patrick, and Jodie Buller as they discuss the ins and outs of green burials on Thursday, April 14 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. “What is a green burial? What are the current trends in the green burial movement? Why is ecological education important when considering green burials? Great River (Mosier), Herland Forest (Wahkiacus, Wash.) and White Eagle Memorial Preserve at Ekone Ranch (Goldendale) are committed to providing inclusive grief support and ecological education to learners of all ages, while honoring the sensitive nature of this complex topic,” said a press release. Join the free seminar at us02web.zoom.us/j/82426973153.
Friends sponsor Spring Gorge Haiku Challenge
In celebration of National Poetry Month, and in advance of International Haiku Poetry Day on April 17, Friends of the Columbia Gorge has launched its third Spring Gorge Haiku Challenge.
To submit a haiku, members of the public can post the poem on Facebook (please tag @gorgefriends); Instagram (tag @gorgefriends with the hashtag #HaikuPoetryDay); Twitter (tag @gorgefriends with the hashtag #HaikuPoetryDay); or email it to friends@gorgefriends.org by Thursday, April 14 (COB, 5 p.m. Pacific).
Friends staff will share a collection of favorite Gorge haikus as part of International Haiku Poetry Day on Sunday, April 17. All writers are urged to please follow the traditional Japanese haiku format which has three lines with 17 syllables (5-7-5 syllable structure). For more information about Friends’ Spring Gorge Haiku Challenge, visit gorgefriends.org/haiku.
‘Advanced Gardening Techniques’
Mt. View Grange, White Salmon, hosts the in-person class “Advanced Gardening Techniques — Sown by Sarah” at the grange on Tuesday, April 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $20.
“Once you understand the basic principles of growing plants, it’s time to take your garden to the next level,” said a grange press release. “Whether managing pests and diseases, diversifying your garden, or extending your season so you enjoy more food and flowers, this class will help you understand how to help your plants thrive.” More at www.sownbysarah.com.
Tool Library opening, sharpening workshop
Mt. View Grange, White Salmon and Underwood Conservation District host the grand opening of UCD’s Farm Tool Library, as well as a tool sharpening workshop, on Wednesday, April 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the grange. “The Underwood Conservation District’s Tool Library is designed to provide conservation-oriented tools to the community of farmers and gardeners,” said a press release. The event will take place outside on the Estes Street side. For more information, visit www.grange.org/mountainviewwa98/earth-month-april-2022/.
Evans Creek Earth Day volunteer work party
Hood River Watershed Group hosts an Earth Day work party on Friday, April 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Evans Creek Fish Passage project sight on Hutson Drive, Parkdale.
Volunteers will help mulch around native trees and shrubs planted last fall, hand pull weeds and plant a few additional native shrubs. Tools, gloves, drinks and snacks will be provided. For more information or to register, email or call Alix Danielsen at alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or 541-360-6063.
Sunset Waterfront walk
Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network hosts a free Earth Day Sunset Waterfront Walk on Friday, April 22 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater across from the beach at Hood River Waterfront Park; the group will walk west along the trail to the Hook, arriving in time to watch the sunset at 8:02 p.m. (And in the event of inclement weather, celebrate at home!)
Bingen-White Salmon Community Clean-Up
White Salmon–Bingen Rotary Club and Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce host the annual community cleanup Friday and Saturday, April 22-23. To volunteer for a two-hour shift, call 509-493-3630 or visit communitypartnersbws.org/2022-community-clean-up-april-22-23. “Bring the stuff you no longer want. Leave the usable stuff for others to use. Recycle the stuff that can be recycled,” said a press release. “The goal is to minimize the material going to the landfill.”
•••
Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network has a listing of events at cgcan.org/calendar/2022-04.
Commented