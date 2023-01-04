Derek Gibbs

Derek Gibbs is the new CFO at Mt. Hood Meadows.

 Contributed photo

Mt. Hood Meadows has hired Derek Gibbs as its new chief financial officer. A graduate from USC, Gibbs received his MBA from Portland State University and recently relocated to White Salmon to be closer to his outdoor pursuits.

Gibbs has been a CFO in the health care industry in Oregon and California for more than 25 years and has a background in helping companies grow and work through challenging situations, according to General Manager Greg Pack.