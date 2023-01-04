Mt. Hood Meadows has hired Derek Gibbs as its new chief financial officer. A graduate from USC, Gibbs received his MBA from Portland State University and recently relocated to White Salmon to be closer to his outdoor pursuits.
Gibbs has been a CFO in the health care industry in Oregon and California for more than 25 years and has a background in helping companies grow and work through challenging situations, according to General Manager Greg Pack.
“Derek brings an ideal combination of skillsets to help take our company to the next level. We are excited to take this next step in growing our company and expanding our year-round business and know that his skills and passion will help get us there.”
Gibbs is a lifelong skier and his passion for outdoor sports include mountain biking and kiteboarding, which attracted him and his wife Suzanne to the Gorge. Gibbs recounts that one of their first dates was discovering Cooper Spur Ski Area almost 30 years ago, which has always left a good impression.
Gibbs says there are parallels between the recreation and health care industries, saying, “My career in health care wasn’t just about crunching numbers — it was about relationships and people. I was involved with community health and wellness programs and other preventative health care initiatives to advocate living healthy lives. Joining the Meadows Team is totally aligned with my professional career and personal passions.”
