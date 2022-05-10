Columbia Riverkeeper’s board of directors has named Lauren Goldberg executive director starting Aug. 1. She replaces Brett VandenHeuvel, who is stepping down to start a national consulting practice, according to a press release from the agency.
“Columbia Riverkeeper has never been stronger — and the stakes have never been higher,” said Goldberg. “I’m honored to continue the fight for clean water and our climate.”
Brett VandenHeuvel, who has led the organization since 2009, will step down on Aug. 1 to start a national consulting practice focused on climate and clean water strategies. He will join Columbia Riverkeeper’s board of directors.
“It has been a privilege to work shoulder to shoulder with amazing coworkers and partners,” stated VandenHeuvel. “I know that Riverkeeper’s future is bright with Lauren at the helm.”
“Under Brett’s leadership, Columbia Riverkeeper has been an important voice in advancing environmental protections in Washington,” said Laura Watson, director of the Washington State Department of Ecology. “I know that Lauren Goldberg will carry on that legacy as we continue the critical work to protect and restore the Columbia.”
Goldberg joined Columbia Riverkeeper in 2006 as a law clerk, became a staff attorney in 2008, and served as the legal and program director since 2016. She graduated cum laude from Lewis and Clark Law School with a certificate in environmental law. As executive director, Goldberg will oversee all aspects of the organization’s legal and policy work, operations, and development.
“Lauren Goldberg has worked in solidarity with Yakama Nation for over a decade,” said Davis Washines, Government Relations Liaison for Yakama Nation Fisheries. “She’s been there to help fight against coal and oil trains, clean up toxic pollution, and protect sacred sites. Lauren will be a great leader for Columbia Riverkeeper.”
Don Sampson, executive director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, also expressed support. “Lauren has built strong relationships throughout our region. Ten years ago, she supported the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in pushing Oregon to pass the nation’s strongest limits on toxic pollution. Ever since she has been a trusted ally for protecting clean water, cleaning up nuclear waste, and restoring salmon runs," he said.
“While Brett is a hard act to follow, Lauren Goldberg is an excellent choice to lead Columbia Riverkeeper,” said Melissa Powers, a professor at Lewis and Clark Law School. “Lauren is a natural leader and one of the most strategic legal thinkers I know. We are all lucky that Columbia Riverkeeper is going to be in such capable and skilled hands.”
“Columbia Riverkeeper is one of the most effective groups in the nation, and I am delighted that Lauren will lead the amazing Riverkeeper team,” said Kristen Boyles, managing attorney of Earthjustice Northwest Office. “I’ve seen Lauren’s innovative strategy and thoughtful engagement with communities earn admiration and respect throughout the Pacific Northwest.”
“Lauren Goldberg is an established and trusted leader working to create a more just system for ecosystems, and the people who rely on them throughout the Columbia River Basin,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director, Seeding Justice.
“The board of directors unanimously voted to make Lauren Goldberg our new executive director. I am excited to work with Lauren, she brings a brilliant legal mind, an incredible track record of success, and a passion and dedication for environmental justice. I am confident that under Lauren’s leadership and our talented staff Columbia Riverkeeper will continue to successfully protect, restore, and care for our Columbia River,” said Rudy Salakory, president of the board of directors for Columbia Riverkeeper.
Goldberg lives in the Columbia River Gorge where she enjoys spending time outside with her young daughters and husband. She has been a volunteer at Gorge Youth Mentors (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters) since 2009.
About Columbia Riverkeeper
Columbia Riverkeeper uses legal advocacy and community organizing to stop pollution, fight fossil fuels, save salmon, engage communities, and clean up the Hanford Nuclear Site. The non-profit organization has offices in Hood River and Portland, Oregon, and works throughout the Columbia River Basin.
Over the last two decades, the $3.5M organization has grown ten-fold while defeating over a dozen new fossil fuel terminals, reducing toxic pollution, and protecting salmon.
