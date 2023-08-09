CGCC aviation maintenance

CGCC aviation maintenance students Sam Ferguson and Jose Canchola Magdaleno study the inner workings of a plane. 

 Eloise Russell/OCN Interactive

THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) has added a second cohort to the aviation maintenance technology (AMT) program. Tyson Aldrich will join lead instructor Bryan Despain in providing instruction for an additional 16 students per year. Classes start Sept. 25.

Despain said the second cohort will help fill a growing need in the industry.