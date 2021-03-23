Rebecca Johnson named to Mayo Fellowship
Rebecca Johnston, a 2017 graduate of Hood River Valley High School and a junior at Whitman College in Walla Walla, has been selected for a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, to assist Dr. Autumn Schulze in Virology and Gene Therapy.
Johnston is one of 165 undergraduate fellowships out of 1,938 applicants to be offered the opportunity to participate in this program which is considered to be a top 10 summer fellowship.
Conklin, Truax named to Biola Dean’s List
More than 1,800 students were named to the Biola University Dean’s List in fall 2020, including Justin Conklin from The Dalles and Connor Truax from Hood River.
Dean’s List students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2. “Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, associate provost.
