On Friday, April 9, Insitu’s new CEO Megan Davies traveled to three Gorge non-profit organizations to distribute $10,000 in donation checks to representatives from Hood River Adopt-a-Dog, FISH Food Bank and Columbia Gorge CASA.
The donations were the result of a friendly competition Insitu sponsored for its employees that let them earn points for their favorite charitable organization by volunteering their time at company and community events.
Hood River Adopt-a-Dog received $5,000, with FISH Foodbank and CG CASA receiving $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.
“As a new Gorge resident, I am inspired by the dedication of organizations like Hood River Adopt-a-Dog, FISH Food Bank and CASA to deliver critical services in our area,” Davies said. “On behalf of the Insitu team, thank you to all of our local non-profits for the incredible work you do to build better, more remarkable communities in this beautiful place where we live and work.”
