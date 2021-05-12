Insitu

Adopt-A-Dog executive director Sherry Bohn, lead shelter tech  Denise Perimeter,  Insitu CEO Megan Davies, and  Insitu community relations coordinator Kip Miller.

On Friday, April 9, Insitu’s new CEO Megan Davies traveled to three Gorge non-profit organizations to distribute $10,000 in donation checks to representatives from Hood River Adopt-a-Dog, FISH Food Bank and Columbia Gorge CASA.

The donations were the result of a friendly competition Insitu sponsored for its employees that let them earn points for their favorite charitable organization by volunteering their time at company and community events.

Hood River Adopt-a-Dog received $5,000, with FISH Foodbank and CG CASA receiving $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

“As a new Gorge resident, I am inspired by the dedication of organizations like Hood River Adopt-a-Dog, FISH Food Bank and CASA to deliver critical services in our area,” Davies said. “On behalf of the Insitu team, thank you to all of our local non-profits for the incredible work you do to build better, more remarkable communities in this beautiful place where we live and work.”