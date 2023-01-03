Community member Andi Andree says she loves shopping at Second Hand Rose and her favorite item is puzzles. She works on them with her grandkids and then donates them again when she comes back for more. Photo by Tamara Kaufman

Community member Andi Andree says she loves shopping at Second Hand Rose and her favorite item is puzzles. She works on them with her grandkids and then donates them again when she comes back for more. Photo by Tamara Kaufman

BINGEN — Use it or lose it.

That may happen if business and volunteerism don’t pick up at the Second Hand Rose thrift store in Bingen.

Store clerk Rachel Johnson adds new items to the clothing racks. Photo by Tamara Kaufman

Store clerk Rachel Johnson adds new items to the clothing racks. Photo by Tamara Kaufman
Second Hand Rose is full of quality essential items and a few fun things too. Photo by Tamara Kaufman

Second Hand Rose is full of quality essential items and a few fun things too. Photo by Tamara Kaufman
Second Hand Rose fills a need with shoes and clothing both for sale and available for families in need. Photo by Tamara Kaufman

Second Hand Rose fills a need with shoes and clothing both for sale and available for families in need. Photo by Tamara Kaufman