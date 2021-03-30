AARP has a series of new, live, virtual workshops through September on the following topics (all times are Eastern Time, or ET):
Using App-Based Ridesharing Services: Learn about ridesharing apps land how they help you stay you safe, mobile and connected at any age. Next session is April 14 from 2-3 p.m. ET.
CarFitSM Workshop: Improve safety and reduce risk of injury during a crash by making adjustments to ensure your car “fits” you properly. CarFit is a free educational program developed in collaboration with AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. Next session is April 14 from 3-4:30 p.m. ET.
Smart DriverTEK Workshop: Technology is changing the driving experience. This workshop familiarizes drivers with important safety technology like blind spot warnings, smart headlights, and automatic braking. Next sessions are April 1 from 2-3 p.m. and April 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. ET.
Lets Talk about a Loved One’s Driving: It’s a tough subject, but there comes a time when older family members need to stop or limit their driving. This seminar that helps assess a loved one’s driving skills and provides tools to help navigate these important conversations. Next sessions are April 15 from noon to 1 p.m. and April 19 from 7-8 p.m. ET.
A listing of all scheduled online events can be found at Aarp.org/DriverSafetyVirtual. For more information on classes in the Gorge, contact District Coordinator Fred Moore at 503-871-2816 or fredmoore42@gmail.com.
