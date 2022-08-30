Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Live Music at Bargeway
1535 Bargeway Road,
The Dalles
Aug. 31 , 6:30 p.m. — Brady Goss to perform solo set on piano.
Grateful Vineyard concert series
6650 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood
Aug. 31, 4 p.m. — Dave Henehan trio, including Dave on guitar, Hunter Parmentier on bass, and Tim Ortlieb on drums, to perform at Grateful Vineyards. No cover charge.
Summer Nights at Hood River Library
502 E. State St., Hood River
Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. — Live reptile show feat. Ritchie the Reptile Man, ice cream, and fun activities for the whole family. Free.
KickStand summer concerts continue
1235 State St. No. 100,
Hood River
Aug. 31, 7 p.m. — Local musicians Willie and Nelson to perform free show.
Thursday Night Jazz
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Sept. 1, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at Phelps Creek Vineyards every Thursday.
Megan Alder at Walking Man
240 First St., Stevenson
Sept. 1, 6 p.m. — Local singer-songwriter Megan Alder to play free show at Walking Man taproom.
Live Music at White Buffalo
4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
Sept. 1, 6 p.m. — Folk music duo Scot and Rebecca to perform free show at White Buffalo Winebar and Bistro.
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Sept. 1, 6 p.m. — Astoria-based bands The Hackles with Brian Bovenizer & The New Old Stock and The Floating Easements to perform, plus tap takeover by Fort George Brewery. Tickets $10 online, $15 at the door.
First Friday in Hood River
Oak Street, Hood River
Sept. 2, 5 p.m. — Final First Friday in Hood River with a “Back To School” theme. Come out and meet representatives from Hood River County School District. Live music from CGOA Jazz Collective, Jamba Marimba and Musango Marimba. Local award-winning artist Laurel Bushman to perform demonstration at Laurel Gallery.
FireFest NW 2022
710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
Sept. 2, 3 p.m. — Camping, bands, faith-based music and art, speakers and workshops at Skamania County Fairgrounds. Free admission; register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/fire-fest-nw-tickets-378416603247.
Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. — Musician Scot Bergeron to perform solo at White Salmon winery.
Live Music at Walking Man Beer
1021 12th St., Hood River
Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Local author and musician Amy Blue kicking off book tour. Join Amy for a night of music and poetry at Walking Man Beer in Hood River.
Funkanalia to perform in Hood River
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Sept. 2, 9 p.m. — Free show featuring Funkanalia at River City Saloon.
Pavement Ends at Evoke Winery
708 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., — Pavement Ends feat. Tim Mayer, Dave Wade and John Durkan to play show at Evoke Winery.
Hotel California, Eagles tribute, in The Dalles
W. First St., The Dalles
Sept. 3, 4 p.m. — Hotel California, “A Salute to the Eagles,” to perform classic hits. Tickets and info at Bargeway Pub or nolanhare.com.
Wasco Bros at MoCo
904 Second Ave., Mosier
Sept. 3, 6 p.m. — Local country artists Wasco Bros celebrating Loabor Day with free show at Mosier Company.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
Jay Si Proof to play Double Mountain
8 Fourth St., Hood River
Sept. 3, 7 p.m. — Original funk and party jazz music performed by Jay Si Proof at Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery.
Stephanie Sweet at Grateful
6670 Trout Creek Ridge, Parkdale
Hood River local singer-songwriter Stephanie Sweet, joined by Markus Norvick on bass, Rochelle Layton on drums and Gary Groce on the Hammond B3 organ, playing at Grateful Vineyard. No cover charge, family-friendly.