About 10 Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers who previously helped at vaccine clinics will now, for the first time, help at Mid-Columbia Community Action Council’s (MCCAC) cooling center.
Their main task will be assisting MCCAC staff in cooling center set-up and cleanup, signing guests in and explaining the house rules, and offering beverages and food.
The cooling center is located at the St. Vincent de Paul Day Shelter at 315 W. Third and will be open next Monday through Friday, July 25-29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The volunteers will work morning shifts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and afternoon shifts from 3-7 p.m. (see related story).
“We are so appreciative of the MRC volunteers, who have been integral in our COVID response, and are now stepping up once again to help our vulnerable community members during these extreme temperature conditions,” said Tanya Wray, MRC volunteer coordinator for North Central Public Health District.
Temperatures are expected to be over 100 degrees each day next week.
The LINK will provide service to The Dalles Cooling Center until 5:30 p.m. daily. Those interested may call LINK at 541-296-7595 to schedule a door to door ride to the cooling center or they can use the LINK’s fixed route service (blue route) in The Dalles to get to the cooling center. Transportation fees are waived for those seeking to access the cooling center.
This is the first year North Central Public Health District (NCPHD), which houses the MRC, has partnered with MCCAC for this project.
The day shelter will also open in the event of extremely unhealthy air quality conditions due to wildfire.
