With only one week left in LGBTQ+ Pride Month, it’s a great time to get out and go to some events. Here’s what we have coming up for those who still want to make time to celebrate!
Free pride flags are available every Wednesday in June from 6-7:30 p.m. in front of the Goldendale Circuit Courthouse.
Mt. Adams Buddhist Temple hosts an LGBTQ+ meditation group on zoom every Sunday from 7:30-9 p.m.
Route 30 will be hosting two drag shows by Darcelle XV & Company on Monday, June 20, one from 6:30-8 p.m., and one from 8:30-10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in person and are $30, cash only.
Free gender-affirming haircuts and tinsel placement on Wednesday, June 22 from 1-5 p.m. at Gorge Beauty Academy in The Dalles, with any monetary donations from event being sent directly to Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance. First come, first serve.
Starseed Curiosities and Gifts in The Dalles will have a Pride Self-Love yoga guided meditation, hosted by Empowered Woman TV and Next Door Inc., at 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
Fruit Loops Art Studio in Hood River will be hosting a Pride Youth Craft even from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.
Whiskey Tango in Hood River is having a Queer Dance Party from 8 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, June 23.
Custom Pride hats will be available at Gorge Greenery in Hood River all day Friday, June 24. All proceeds go to the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.
Rivertap in The Dalles is hosting a Pride Party on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to midnight. There will also be a silent auction, and all the proceeds will go to the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.
On Saturday, June 25, there will be a Trans family picnic on the Hood River County Library Lawn from 1-4 p.m.
The Columbia Gorge Pride Parade will take place on Second Street in The Dalles at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. There will also be a festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lewis and Clark park.
Starseed Curiosities and Gifts in The Dalles will have mandala-making from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.
There will also be a Queer Prom from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in Hood River, with more details to come.
Goldendale will host their second annual pride event in July, on Thursday the 23rd from 6-11 p.m. at the Dirty Cowgirl.
