Keir Bryerton
1. What inspired you to run for a position on Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Board?
It is often said that parks are the heart of a community. I am running because I believe Hood River deserves a thriving parks district that respects and serves each one of us equally.
As an immediate neighbor of Barrett Park, I have experienced firsthand the negative impacts caused by a poorly run recreational property that disenfranchises the community members who live nearby.
I believe that going forward we need to be more thoughtful with land use and development, preserving our valuable agricultural lands, our trees and other natural spaces.
To learn more, please visit my website at keirforparks.com.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
I hope to be a pragmatic, compassionate voice for working families and an advocate for transparency and community involvement on the parks board.
I think Hood River deserves a parks board that better reflects our diverse community.
I am an electrician. I belong to a labor union and I work with the tools everyday. Too often, working class/blue collar residents are absent from the elected boards that shape our communities.
Equity starts with representation, and as your elected representative I would welcome any and all input about what HRVPRD is doing right and where improvement is needed.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Funding and ethical expansion of district-managed parkland, facilities and programs.
Whether you’re building an electrical system or managing a parks district, I know success requires an accurate blueprint and financial solvency.
With important decisions on the horizon involving capital projects and putting a permanent tax hike on the ballot, I believe residents deserve a greater role in establishing that blueprint.
To that end, I support establishing a youth council as well as citizen advisory boards that oversee capital projects. I think the tax hike needs to be reevaluated, but support the district’s strategy of diversifying its revenue stream.
