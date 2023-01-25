TD Marina Fire Aug. 1

 Mark B. Gibson

County will purchase boat, continue to provide services

Wasco County terminated its service contract to provide marine patrols for the Oregon State Marine Board during a Jan. 18 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Lane Magill said the contract was “not working” because of difficulty in getting deputies certified, especially in recent years when the department has unfilled positions, as well as disagreements between the sheriff’s department and the Marine Board in how patrol contacts should be valued and law enforcement priorities.