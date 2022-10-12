WHITE SALMON — Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School (WPSIS) in White Salmon will be encouraging students to walk and bike established safe routes to school for the second half of October, kicking off with National Bike and Walk to School Day on October 12th.
Students will have a card to record dates they biked or walked for 15 minutes or longer, whether to school or not, so students who ride the bus can be included, according to a press release. Students who turn in the card at the end of the month will receive a reflective safety bracelet and will be entered into a raffle for other prizes.
