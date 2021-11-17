Hood River County School District held its virtual board meeting Nov. 10. District personnel and board members made the switch from in person to virtual meetings due to safety concerns starting with the Oct. 27 meeting.
Last Wednesday’s meeting included an update from Hood River Valley High School ASB President and the board’s student envoy, Cassandra Moreno, who gave a recap of October’s homecoming events. “I think it’s something that kids really needed after everything that we’ve been through,” she said of the more than 700 tickets sold for the Homecoming Social.
A new member was also appointed to the district’s Budget Committee, as presented by Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes. Melissa Tokstad, Hood River, was appointed to Position 7, one of two applicants (no one applied for the Position 6 slot); board members Barb Hosford, Corinda Hankins Elliot, Tom Scully, Brandi Sheppard and Reitz voted “aye,” and Jen Kelly “nay.” Board Vice Chair Julia Garcia-Ramirez was absent.
Student Learning and Growth
Student Services and Special Education Director Anne Carloss, Curriculum and Instruction Director Bill Newton and Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey shared an overview of the work the district plans to do in the next five years in relation to three Strategic Plan goals listed under “Student Learning and Growth.” Carloss gave an overview of the three goals, with Dalbey and Newton going into greater depth.
Dalbey discussed ways the district is developing a highly qualified, diverse and culturally proficient workforce, saying that 86% of the district’s budget is dedicated to personnel and related costs. “We know that students do well if they have role models to look up to and if they have role models who look like them, even better,” she said, noting the district has made gains in “representation amongst our educators in both our classified ranks and licensed ranks.” She also outlined recruitment and hiring practices that eliminate bias.
“We do want a diverse workforce, not only in ethnicity but also in skill areas and different talents that they bring,” she said.
Newton touched on establishing high expectations for academic and personal growth for every student. “The last couple of months, our teachers have been working to review baseline data from the beginning of the school year in order to develop learning and professional development goals,” something the district does annually at the beginning of the school year — rooted “in where our students are at and where we want them to be at the end of the year, and what actions we are going to take in order to be able to get them there,” he said. Follow up happens in the fall, winter and spring to monitor progress.
This year, instructional coaches are providing support to licensed staff to review baseline data and develop student learning and professional development goals, he said.
He also shared steps the district is taking to meet its goal of students graduating from high school ready for college, career and community success, which includes expanding the AVID program to all district schools. At the high school, the goal is that “next year, students will have the opportunity to receive their associate (degree) if they follow the pathway that is developed at the high school. Right now, the work that is being done has to do with adjusting from a semester schedule to a trimester schedule, and ensuring the courses match up with what an associates will require … It’s pretty impressive that a student can go through the high school and walk away with an associate degree.”
Other reports
Wy’east Middle School Principal Sarah Braman-Smith gave an overview of work happening this fall, but started by recognizing students, parents and community for supporting the school’s efforts during the ongoing pandemic. She also gave special thanks to staff.
“This year, like no other year that I’ve been in education, staff have a lot of challenges — the pandemic was hard last year, being in CDL (Comprehensive Distance Learning), but being onsite is almost more difficult at times, and I couldn’t have been more impressed with how they came together at the start of the school year … The way they came together to support our learners was very impressive,” she told the board.
She touched on achievement — how students are coming into school this fall as compared with other years — in the areas of reading and math. “We’re not looking at a huge amount of loss, she said. “Do we have a lot of opportunity? Yes. We still have a lot of opportunity, but we are at a place where we can pick up where we left off.”
HRVHS Principal Columba Jones provided an overview of Ninth Grade On-Track data, which is used to predict graduation. “It really is tied to that being the year that, above anything else, makes the biggest difference for them,” she said.
The pandemic presented challenges, and last year’s ninth graders did see a dip in indicators predicting graduation, but she expects that to go back up with the return of in person classes.
“We’re just really excited to have kids here; kids are glad to be back onsite. When I talk to the majority of the ninth graders, it’s just how they learn better. It’s better to be here …”
Freshman take a skills success class called SOAR (Success, Organization and Academic Readiness), where they learn organization, time management and motivation, and how to stay on track with classes. The course was funded through Measure 98 dollars, Jones said.
“It really is a lot of teaching self-monitoring and some of those routines,” she said. “In addition to that, there’s also a ninth grade core team of teachers that meets that helps to intervene when kids are not finding success, to really drill down and figure out what it is that’s getting in the way of that learning.”
Next meeting
In a press release, district staff said administrators and board members will regularly re-evaluate the need for the virtual meeting format. In the meantime, those interested in attending may watch the meetings, live or anytime, at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/boardmeetings. The next board meeting will be held on Dec. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Board members can be reached via email at hrcsd.board@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
