Many of the Gorge-area Class 1A volleyball teams kicked off their 2022 schedules last week, including South Wasco, which dropped an early-season showdown to No. 2-ranked Open Door Christian.
The defending Big Sky League West Division champion Redsides (1-1) and visiting Open Door (4-0) of Troutdale staged a rematch of a first-round state playoff game that the Redsides won 3-2 last October. The Huskies got a little revenge, as they won 3-2 over the Redsides on Aug. 26 in Maupin.
The two teams traded 25-20 wins in the first two sets. The Redsides, guided by Coach Susie Miles, won the third set 27-25 but then lost the fourth, 25-18. That set up a decisive and thrilling set five tiebreaker. The Huskies’ momentum continued as they won the match with a 15-9 advantage.
“I thought we had it won, because we were up 9-5 in the fifth set, but then we lost,” said Miles. “We let a girl get on a good serving run and then the game was over. It was a tough loss, but we did a lot of really great things though and the girls did a great job.
“Of course we wanted to win, but it’s alright and we’ll win our next game. I was really very happy with the way we worked so hard on our serve receiving. Our passing was great on defense and our serving was exceptional as we had only four missed serves in the entire match (96 percent). We did a lot of things really well, but we also had a lot of hitting errors. I think that’s the main thing that caused us to lose the match.”
The Redsides had three players who served 100 percent: senior Kylie Iverson was 26-for-26; junior Anabell Udey was 23-for-23; and junior Julie Hull served 12-for-12.
“I think we’re going to have a great season,” said Coach Miles. “We’re a different team than we were last year. We only lost two players to graduation. We had a couple of injuries last year, too, that hurt us. We definitely are able to move people around and have them playing different positions. We kind of have a different squad even though we primarily have the same players that were on our team last year.”
South Wasco bounced back in its next contest with a 3-0 win over Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (0-2) last Friday in the second game of a three-team tournament in Maupin.
The Dufur High Rangers got off to rough start as they dropped their first two contests. Dufur played in a season-opening tournament Aug. 25 at Weston-McEwen High in Athena. Dufur lost 3-0 to Weston-McEwen, followed by a 3-1 loss to the Imbler High Panthers (3-2).
