Many of the Gorge-area Class 1A volleyball teams kicked off their 2022 schedules last week, including South Wasco, which dropped an early-season showdown to No. 2-ranked Open Door Christian.

The defending Big Sky League West Division champion Redsides (1-1) and visiting Open Door (4-0) of Troutdale staged a rematch of a first-round state playoff game that the Redsides won 3-2 last October. The Huskies got a little revenge, as they won 3-2 over the Redsides on Aug. 26 in Maupin.

