League champion Hood River Valley High, which dominated the 2021 Intermountain Conference all-league team, had two players selected to the Class 5A all-state team.

State coaches selected senior forward Jaden Dubon to the first-team all-state, while senior goalkeeper Hugh Dalbey was chosen as a second teamer.

Coach Jaime Rivera’s squad finished the season 8-0-2 in league matches and 10-2-3 overall. The Eagles lost, 2-0, to Woodburn in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Jason Burke from state champion La Salle Prep was selected as the player of the year.