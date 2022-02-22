Oscar Thomas and Kylie Iverson of South Wasco County were the Big Sky West basketball players of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches.
The teams were announced at the conclusion of the Big Sky championship games this past weekend.
Iverson, a junior, was joined on the first team by sophomore teammate, Julie Hull. Also selected to the first team were: Wynsome Painter, senior, and Willa McLaughlin, junior, from Trout Lake; Emily Crawford, senior, from Dufur; and Gus Decker, senior, Horizon Christian.
Honorable mention girls picks were: Brooke Beachamp and Piper Neal, seniors, and Hayley Peterson, sophomore, all from Dufur; junior Gabby Mooney from Horizon Christian; Alise Gimlin and Allison McCall, juniors from Klickwood; sophomore Jozyln Pyle from Lyle/Wishram; junior Sadie McCoy and senior Holly Miles from South Wasco; and frosh Violette Anderson and senior Carme Brown from Trout Lake.
Joining Thomas on the first team were teammates Brock LaFaver, a senior, and Ian Ongers, a junior; seniors Josh Rogers and Alex Whitaker of Horizon Christian; Gabe Petroff, senior from Dufur; and Konner Kessinger, a senior from Klickwood.
Honorable mention boys players: Marcus Radcliffe, junior, and JJ Johnson, sophomore, from Dufur; sophomore Mason Bates and junior Caleb Yuan from Horizon Christian; Aaron Smith, senior, and Isaac Marble, junior, Lyle/Wishram; Zeke Goodliffe, junior, Klickwood; and Remington Anderson-Sheer, a senior from South Wasco.
