The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in the nine-team Madras White Buffalo Classic meet Jan. 28 in Madras.
The Riverhawks’ girls squad was led by senior Lydia DiGennaro, who won the 100 freestyle in 58.37 seconds. DiGennaro also was runner-up in the 200 individual medley in 2:32.97, trailing winner Molly Konop of Redmond, who was first at 2:22.43.
The Dalles junior Reta Rincon was ninth out of 15 in the 100 backstroke in 1:32.44.
The Riverhawk girls finished tied for seventh with Cove in team scoring with 49 points. Redmond won with 300 points.
The Dalles boys squad was led by seniors Skyler Coburn and Michael Cole, and junior Carter Randall, who each posted top-five individual finishes. Coburn swam to second place in the 100 backstroke (1:07.02) and took fifth in the 200 free (2:12.87). Randall swam to a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:20.73. Cole swam to a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM at 2:20.46.
The Dalles finished eighth in boys team scoring with 75 points. La Grande was first at 338. The Riverhawks will compete in their next meet Thursday at the Hood River Aquatic Center against host Hood River and Pendleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.