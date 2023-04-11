Paced by its deep distance running crew, The Dalles High boys track and field team finished second at the April 8 Sandy Invitational track and field meet.
The Riverhawks boys bested 16 of the 17 scoring teams with 96 points, second only to Scappoose and its winning total of 113.
Fifty-two of The Dalles’ team points were from the Riverhawk 800- through 3000-meter runners. Senior Juan Diego Contreras won the 800 and 1500, and teammates Leo Lehman and frosh Aiden Erickson went 1-2 in the 3000. Lehman, a junior, added a fourth-place finish in the 1500 and frosh Tyson Long was fifth in the metric mile and fourth in the 800. Both of Long’s times were personal bests (4:31.12 and 2:13.94), as was Erickson’s 3000 (10:00.59, by 22 seconds).
Other individual placers for The Dalles (top eight) included sophomore River McClure’s 44.74-second PR, good enough for second place in the 300 intermediate hurdles. That matched the placing of fellow sophomore Julian Morehouse in the pole vault of 13 feet - a 1.5-foot personal best. Frosh Derek Goulart led a 2-3-3 (tie) Riverhawk finish in the high jump; he cleared 5-8, while teammates Michael Cole and McClure eclipsed 5-6. Senior Skyer Coburn added a seventh-place finish in the intermediate hurdles.
The Dalles girls finished fifth and were led by junior sprinter Lilly Adams and senior jumper Zoe Dunn. Adams was third in the 200 in 27.98 (third best time in Class 4A thus far), and also ran legs on The Dalles’ second place 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Dunn won the long jump in a personal best 17-10, the triple jump in 35-3.5 (the top 4A horizontal marks in 2023), and also ran relay legs. Joining her and Adams on the short relay were Amyrah Hill and Jazmine DeLaCruz; Hill and Josefine Nielsen also ran legs on the 4x400. The longer relay time of 4:27.23 was a season-best effort.
Other team points came from junior Ruby Jaimes Mora, who was fifth in the 1500; Hannah Adams (eighth, high hurdles); Amy Hernandez (third, discus, a PR of 108-8 and the No. 3 mark in 4A); and Nielsen with her new PR in the triple jump of 29-0.
Saturday’s competition was the second of the week for The Dalles. Coach Garth Miller’s team hosted Crook County and Gladstone of the Tri-Valley League, and three 1A schools (see related story), on April 5. Crook County won the girls meet with 67.5 points, to 61.5 for The Dalles. The Cowboys also won the boys meet with 97 points, while The Dalles was second with 39.
Among the top performances for the Riverhawk boys was the double PR effort from first-year thrower, senior Joe Codding. He tossed the discus 104-8 and the shot put 36-4.5. Frosh London Leitz jumped 17-5.75 to pace the boys horizontal jumpers.
The Dalles girls were led by Lilly Adams, who won the 100 and 200 in PRs – 13.45 100, 27.31 200 – and Alaina Casidy, who won the 800 and 1500 (also personal bests). Casidy had a comfortable, 10-second win in the 800 of 2:37.21, but edged Crook County’s Ruby Snider in the 1500, 5:19.21 to 5:20.19. Hannah Adams won her specialty, the high jump, at 4-8; and Dunn won the long jump at 16-11. Lilly Adams, Dunn, DeLaCruz and Hill combined to win the 4x100 in a season-best time of 52.68.
The Dalles will compete Wednesday at a Tri-Valley League meet in Gladstone along with Estacada; on Saturday, the Riverhawks will be at the Sherwood Need For Speed Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.