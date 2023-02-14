The Dalles High School’s boys and girls swim teams competed in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 Championship meet Feb. 10 at La Grande and seniors Lydia DiGennaro and Michael Cole highlighted the event for the Riverhawks by winning district championships.
DiGennaro is a two-time district champion after winning the 100-yard freestyle (55.51) and the 50 free (24.45). Cole swam to first place in the boys 100 free (51.66) at district.
Cole and DiGennaro qualified for the OSAA state swim meet Feb. 17-18 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. It marks the third time in four years that DiGennaro has qualified for state. 2021 was the only year she didn’t attend, as the state meet was canceled due to COVID.
“All of our swimmers dropped times in their events, which was really very impressive,” said Coach Shea Macnab. “The swimmer of the meet for us was definitely Everest Lenardson. Everest took off 44 seconds in his 500 free and he dropped 14 seconds in the 200 free.
“We were pretty confident that Lydia and Michael would make it to state in individual events because of their times. It was really nice to see Skyler Coburn qualify for state in the 200 IM and the 100 free.”
The Dalles junior Reta Rincon also swam in the district meet and had two top-10 girls event finishes. Rincon swam to a ninth-place finish in the 100 free (1:11.26). Rincon also swam to fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.91).
The Riverhawk boys squad tallied seven top-5s, including Cole’s win in the 100 free. The Dalles’ quartet of Cole, Everest Lenardson, Skyler Coburn and Carter Randall swam to a second place in the 200 free relay (1:40.01) to earn a state qualifying spot in that event. The boys quartet also earned a state qualifying spot in the 400 free relay after finishing second (3:40.50) in the district meet.
“At the beginning of the season, we really didn’t know how good our boys relay team would be,” said Macnab. “Everest has been really impressive, and he’s fulfilled his role on our team very well and we feel very confident about our two boys relays going into the state meet. Our team has qualified for six individual swims and two relays. To get that many swims at state out of a team of eight swimmers is a really impressive accomplishment that these kids pulled off and we’re pretty excited about that. I think Lydia and Michael both have a very good chance to win an individual state championship.”
Coburn, a senior, also qualified for two individual events at the state meet. Coburn took fifth place in the 100 free (54.98) district final, and he was third in the 200 IM (2:19.79) to qualify for state in both events.
Cole and Coburn both qualified for four events at state. In addition to swimming in the two relays, Cole qualified for the 50 free after his second-place finish in the district final at 23.03 seconds. The Dalles junior Canon Dorzab also competed at district, where he was seventh in the 500 free (6:34.02). Lenardson, a freshman, took fifth place at 6:05.44 in the same event.
The state championship swim meet begins at 9 a.m. Friday with preliminaries; finals will be held Saturday starting at 8:15 a.m.
