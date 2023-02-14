The Dalles High School’s boys and girls swim teams competed in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 Championship meet Feb. 10 at La Grande and seniors Lydia DiGennaro and Michael Cole highlighted the event for the Riverhawks by winning district championships.

DiGennaro is a two-time district champion after winning the 100-yard freestyle (55.51) and the 50 free (24.45). Cole swam to first place in the boys 100 free (51.66) at district.

