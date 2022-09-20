The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season (2-1 to Hood River, Sept. 9) and won its final Class 4A nonleague contest 3-1 on Sept. 14 over the host Sisters High Outlaws (1-4).
Senior midfielder Daniel Cantolan, senior forward Kenny Martinez and sophomore midfielder Able Figueroa each scored goals to help lead the Riverhawks. Junior goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado helped lead the Riverhawks’ defense with eight saves.
Cantolan scored a goal in the first half off of a free kick. Martinez scored after an assist by Grey Roetcisoender in the second half. Figueroa also scored a second-half goal from a shot just outside of the six-yard box.
The No. 12 ranked Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Jesus Granados, opened their 10-game Tri-Valley Conference schedule Tuesday vs. the Crook County High Cowboys (0-4) at Crook County Hgh School in Prineville (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks’ next game is at 6 p.m. Thursday at home versus the No. 5 ranked Estacada High Rangers (3-1) at the Wahtonka campus.
“Luciano kept us alive by having some excellent saves that kept us in the game,” said Granados of the match vs. Sisters. “Carter Randall played very well while leading the defensive line with some great interceptions and good defending tackles. Our team didn’t have the best game, but we were able to take home the win even though we didn’t play up to our potential.”
The Dalles lost its leading scorer Hulisis Najera (10 goals), who suffered an injury in a Sept. 6 home game (a 5-2 win) versus Corbett. Other players have stepped up to help spark the Riverhawks’ offense, including Martinez, who is playing on the team for the first time.
“Losing our star striker (Najera) really hurt the team’s morale and our attacking strength,” said Granados. “Luckily, Kenny has stepped up and he has scored in the last three games. I know he would have been an asset to have on our team last year.”
