The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season (2-1 to Hood River, Sept. 9) and won its final Class 4A nonleague contest 3-1 on Sept. 14 over the host Sisters High Outlaws (1-4).

Senior midfielder Daniel Cantolan, senior forward Kenny Martinez and sophomore midfielder Able Figueroa each scored goals to help lead the Riverhawks. Junior goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado helped lead the Riverhawks’ defense with eight saves.