The fifth-annual High Power soccer camp was held June 20-24 at Kramer Field in The Dalles and 140 local kids age five to 10 participated in the event.
The camp, under the supervision of camp director Cora Sawyer, helped kids improve their soccer skills and have fun in the Calvary Baptist Church sponsored vacation bible school type of atmosphere. The camp was held from 9 a.m. to noon each day and a total of 60 volunteers helped provide their knowledgeable assistance, as well.
“It’s kind of a vacation bible school format with kids being taught a variety of soccer skills followed by a scrimmage at the end of each day,” said Sawyer. “In the middle of the camp each day, we had teaching time and small group discussions. We had lots of community volunteers from many different churches help us. We have other ministry arms that kind of embrace the camp too from Calvary Baptist.”
The camp registration fee was $25 and the kids received a T-shirt, water bottle, bracelets, a bag and soccer ball. Most of the participants were from The Dalles and some of the kids were from Dallesport.
The camp started in 2017 when 80 kids attended. In the second year, 100 kids participated. The last three years the camp has sold out its limit of 140 participants.
“In the past, we’ve had coaches from The Dalles High School, but a couple were from Lyle High School this year,” said Sawyer. “Most of our coaches are junior campers who have experienced the camp before, but they’re now past the age limit and so they normally come back to help the new group of kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.