The Dalles won seven individual events — including the boys and girls long jump — and one relay at a five-team track and field meet Friday in Pendleton.
The Riverhawks were led by double winner Zoe Dunn, who also ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay. Dunn won the 200 in a personal record 29.17 seconds and added another PR in the long jump at 17-feet, .75-inches. The long jump mark is the best in the Intermountain Conference midway through the season.
Dunn combined with teammates Emily Adams, Elena Cardosi and Madeline Harrison to win the short relay in a season-best, 52.24. Adams came back two events later to place first in the 100 in 13.43 and was third in the long jump at 15-9.75. Caitlynne Wring won the 400 for The Dalles.
On the boys side, The Dalles junior Taylor Morehouse improved his season best in the pole vault to 12-0. Teammate Jaxon Pullen registered a lifetime best in the long jump at 21-3.5, which puts him atop the IMC best list in two events (also the 100).
Big Sky meet at Condon
The Horizon boys finished first and the girls team second at a Big Sky meet Saturday in Condon. Horizon senior JJ Holste won two events and was second in a third for Horizon, which scored 151.5 team points. Holste won the long jump, high jump and was second in the low hurdles. He also ran a leg on the Hawks’ 4x100 winning relay. Caleb Lingel also ran on that relay and followed that with a win in the 100 in a personal best 11.92 seconds. Horizon junior Alex Whitaker was second in the shot and discus, the latter in a personal best, 118-2.
Horizon’s girls team was led by sophomore Olivia Nickson, who ran legs on Horizon’s first place relays and won the 200. Nickson was second in the high jump to teammate Ellie Rinella. The Hawks had two other winners: Kayla Kilgore in the 3000 and Valerie Bruggeman in the pole vault.
Big Sky meet at Sherman
Dufur girls and Trout Lake boys won a six-school meet Saturday at Sherman County in Moro. The Dufur girls won five events and placed second in four others, attesting to their team depth. Emily Crawford, Abby Beal and Kierstin White each won individual events and teamed with McKenzie Olson to win the 4x100 relay. Crawford won the 400; Beal the 200; and White the 100. Ashley Bailey (discus) and Brooke Beachamp (javelin) were the other Ranger winners.
South Wasco finished second and was led by junior Holly Miles’ 28-6.5 triple jump win and first place finishes in the 100 hurdles (19.91) and 300 hurdles. Sherman was third behind the wins of frosh Sophie Hulke in the shot put (33-1 PR) and senior Mercedez Cardona. She cleared a season best 4-10 to win the high jump and jumped a lifetime best 15-10 to win the long jump.
Trout Lake was third in the girls meet, as frosh Myana Stock and Shana Orellano went 1-2 in both the 800 and 1500. Stock’s 5:28.2 in the 1500 was a personal best.
The Mustang boys had three first-place finishes to win the boys competition, while Lyle’s Aaron Smith swept the horizontal jumps. Trout Lake was led by sophomore Landon Heberling, who won the high jump, and double distance winner Justin Peck, who won the 800 (2:07.67) and the 1500 (4:19.7). Smith’s triple jump best Saturday of 40-1.5 was a PR, as was his 19-5 in the long jump.
Smith and Dufur sophomore Marshal McLaughlin went head-to-head in the 100, with the latter runner taking the race in a photo finish, 12.54 to 12.56. Dufur’s Brady Person was a double winner, taking first place in the hurdle races.
South Wasco had the meet’s lone three-event winner in junior Oscar Thomas. He won the shot put, discus and javelin. Teammate Remington Sheer won the open 400.
