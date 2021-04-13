Gorge Sports calendar
Baseball
Tuesday, April 13: LaCenter at Columbia (DH); Hood River at Pendleton; The Dalles at Redmond; Dufur at Country Christian (DH); Lyle at Sherman
Friday, April 16: Pendleton at Hood River (DH); Columbia at Seton Catholic (DH)
Saturday, April 17: Redmond at The Dalles; Mt. View at The Dalles; Heppner at Dufur (DH); Lyle at Riverside (DH); Sherman at Pilot Rock
Tuesday, April 20: Castle Rock at Columbia (DH); Crook County at Hood River (DH); The Dalles at Ridgeview; Sherman at Dufur (DH)
Boys golf
Monday, April 19: Hood River at The Dalles Country Club
Girls golf
Monday, April 19: Hood River at Indian Creek, Hood River
Girls lacrosse
Tuesday, April 13: OES at Hood River
Tuesday, April 20: Central Catholic at Hood River
Boys soccer
Tuesday, April 13: Castle Rock at Columbia
Thursday, April 15: Columbia at Winlock
Tuesday, April 20: Columbia vs. Ilwaco at Seton Catholic
Softball
Tuesday, April 13: Pendleton at Hood River; Redmond at The Dalles
Friday, April 16: Hood River at Pendleton (DH)
Saturday, April 17: The Dalles at Redmond; The Dalles vs. Mt. View in Redmond
Tuesday, April 20: Hood River at Crook County; Ridgeview at The Dalles
Boys Tennis
Wednesday, April 14: Hood River at Crook County
Monday, April 19: Pendleton at Hood River
Wednesday, April 21: Hood River at Redmond
Girls Tennis
Wednesday, April 14: Crook County at Hood River
Thursday, April 15: Columbia at Tenino
Monday, April 19: Hood River at Pendleton
Tuesday, April 20: Castle Rock at Columbia
Wednesday, April 21: Redmond at Hood River
Track and Field
Friday, April 16: Horizon at The Dalles; Goldendale, Seton Catholic at Columbia
Wednesday, April 21: Hood River, The Dalles at Redmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.