Gorge Sports calendar

Baseball

Tuesday, April 13: LaCenter at Columbia (DH); Hood River at Pendleton; The Dalles at Redmond; Dufur at Country Christian (DH); Lyle at Sherman

Friday, April 16: Pendleton at Hood River (DH); Columbia at Seton Catholic (DH)

Saturday, April 17: Redmond at The Dalles; Mt. View at The Dalles; Heppner at Dufur (DH); Lyle at Riverside (DH); Sherman at Pilot Rock

Tuesday, April 20: Castle Rock at Columbia (DH); Crook County at Hood River (DH); The Dalles at Ridgeview; Sherman at Dufur (DH)

Boys golf

Monday, April 19: Hood River at The Dalles Country Club

Girls golf

Monday, April 19: Hood River at Indian Creek, Hood River

Girls lacrosse

Tuesday, April 13: OES at Hood River

Tuesday, April 20: Central Catholic at Hood River

Boys soccer

Tuesday, April 13: Castle Rock at Columbia

Thursday, April 15: Columbia at Winlock

Tuesday, April 20: Columbia vs. Ilwaco at Seton Catholic

Softball

Tuesday, April 13: Pendleton at Hood River; Redmond at The Dalles

Friday, April 16: Hood River at Pendleton (DH)

Saturday, April 17: The Dalles at Redmond; The Dalles vs. Mt. View in Redmond

Tuesday, April 20: Hood River at Crook County; Ridgeview at The Dalles

Boys Tennis

Wednesday, April 14: Hood River at Crook County

Monday, April 19: Pendleton at Hood River

Wednesday, April 21: Hood River at Redmond

Girls Tennis

Wednesday, April 14: Crook County at Hood River

Thursday, April 15: Columbia at Tenino

Monday, April 19: Hood River at Pendleton

Tuesday, April 20: Castle Rock at Columbia

Wednesday, April 21: Redmond at Hood River

Track and Field

Friday, April 16: Horizon at The Dalles; Goldendale, Seton Catholic at Columbia

Wednesday, April 21: Hood River, The Dalles at Redmond