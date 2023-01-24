HRV GBX versus Wilsonville

Hood River Valley junior Marina Castaneda (1) moves into scoring territory guarded by Wilsonville Sophomore guard Reese Holsey during Thursday’s home game in Hood River Jan. 12. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Hood River Valley sophomore wing Julia Rowan’s hot outside shooting carried the Eagles to a 46-36 non-league girls basketball win over St. Helens on Jan. 20 at Vannet Court.

Rowan scored 20 points — including five first-half 3-pointers — and grabbed 12 rebounds, as HRV kicked off a seven-game home stand with the win. Teammate Megan Griggs added 12 points and sophomore Grace Rowan pulled down six rebounds in a starting role.

