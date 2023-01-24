A 20-5 third-quarter scoring advantage provided Hood River Valley the spark it needed to break away from host St. Helens on Friday and win a nonleague boys basketball game over the Lions, 70-55. But behind the scoring burst were hustle plays, that didn’t show up in the scorebook, but are the type of plays that will be key if the Eagles (5-8 overall, 2-3 league) are to secure a state playoff berth this season.

The road win snapped HRV’s three-game losing streak for Coach Christopher Dirks’ team in contests that came against the top three teams in the nine-school Northwest Oregon Conference: La Salle, Wilsonville, and Parkrose (52-41, Jan. 17). Hood River plays its final three games of the first round of conference play this week and next: Jan. 24 vs. Hillsboro, Friday against visiting Putnam; and Feb. 2 against Centennial. In between the Putnam and Centennial contest is a second-round home game against Canby.

