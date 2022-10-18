The No. 18-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team kept its playoff hopes alive after getting a split of Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference games last week.

The Dalles (2-3-2 Tri-Valley Conference, 6-4-2 overall) won, 8-1, Oct. 10 at home over the Crook County High Cowboys (0-6-1 TVC, 0-10-1 overall). The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Jesus Granados, then lost, 4-2, to the No. 6-ranked Estacada High Rangers Oct. 13 at Estacada.