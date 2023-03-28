Pendleton dealt Hood River Valley’s young baseball team a dose of reality March 21, handing the Eagles a 12-1, pre-spring break nonleague baseball loss at home.

Coach Max Reitz explained the lopsided defeat this way: “We didn’t pitch well - in terms of locating. We didn’t put up competitive at bats; we made it easy on the other pitcher. (But) to be fair, Pendleton’s a good team.”

