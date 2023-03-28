Pendleton dealt Hood River Valley’s young baseball team a dose of reality March 21, handing the Eagles a 12-1, pre-spring break nonleague baseball loss at home.
Coach Max Reitz explained the lopsided defeat this way: “We didn’t pitch well - in terms of locating. We didn’t put up competitive at bats; we made it easy on the other pitcher. (But) to be fair, Pendleton’s a good team.”
Bottom line, the HRV skipper said the contest showed that the Eagles have a way to go before they are consistently competitive, which he expected heading into the season – and despite his team’s 2-0 start. After all, Hood River is replacing most of its varsity lineup from a state playoff season ago.
“You got a good look at where we are right now in our development,” Reitz said of the inconsistent play – albeit after only three contests.
Pendleton’s starter Jack Lieuallen was in control from the outset, and he settled in nicely after his team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning on HRV starter Jake Von Lubken. Pendleton was aggressive at the plate and that, combined with an off-outing from Von Lubken, led to the Buckaroos’ quick start.
“He just wasn’t his usual self,” Reitz said of his righty. “He just wasn’t locating as well. … They were ready for him.
“(Jake) competed. I thought he did some nice things with his breaking ball later in the game, even though the score was out of hand. He wanted to keep going out there.”
Von Lubken allowed 10 hits and struck out six in his 3 and 2/3 innings of work.
In the other dugout, Pendleton’s Lieuallen showed no ill-effects from the wrestling knee injury which kept him out all of last baseball season. “He’s an above average pitcher,” Reitz said of the Pendleton starter, who pitched a two-hitter through his five innings of work, striking out eight HRV hitters – including a good number of them looking. “He’s got two pitches that are quality, and he can throw them for strikes for the most part.
“But, we didn’t make it hard on him. They aren’t that much better than us I don’t believe, we just made it really easy on ‘em. So, that’s a learning lesson.”
Ever the teacher, Reitz used the latter two innings to give three of his pitchers – Joel Bronson, Grady Williams, and Hunter Duckwall - some varsity work. “They all threw actually quite well. So that was a little bit of a bright spot,” the coach said. “The bullpen arms came in and competed, threw strikes and got some good experience and looked pretty good.”
Hood River scored its lone run on an RBI-single from Addison Postelwait in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Eagles’ other hit was a pinch-hit single from Gionni Villalobos.
Pendleton (2-4) led 8-0 after three innings and was led offensively by Dylan Gomez (3-for-4, double, two RBI) and Payton Lambert (2-for-3, double, triple).
Reitz said the wake-up call for HRV continues this week, when the Eagles compete in the Nelson High tournament in Clackamas, against mostly Class 6A schools. “There’s going to be some better arms coming our way,” he said. “So, we’ve got to get better.”
