The No. 2 The Dalles High Riverhawks proved worthy of their high recognition in the OSAA Class 4A softball rankings with a 13-1 win over the Class 5A Hood River Valley High Eagles in an April 7 Gorge rivalry matchup in The Dalles.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, overpowered the Eagles with a potent offense (11 hits) and error-free defense in allowing no earned runs.
“This was a nice win for the girls,” said Macnab. “They all work very hard and they’re each ready to fill their roles in any way that they can. They really play well together as a team and I’m extremely proud of them.
“Hood River is a well-coached team with Madelynn Vallejo, who is just an awesome coach. She’s coached for a while, and she played college softball, too, like me. She really believes in bringing the Gorge together with this big rivalry series and I feel very honored to get to know her.”
Riverhawk senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas threw a three-hitter, with 11 strikeouts and one walk in four innings. The Dalles junior Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai led the offense with a grand slam; she was 2-for-3 with six RBI.
“We have a very good team and I think we can go as far as we want to push ourselves,” said Abbas. “I think it’s important for us to realize that we need to play one game at a time and just continue to work hard in practice so that we can play the best we can in every game.
“We’ve been archrivals with Hood River for a long time, so it feels good to get this win.”
The Riverhawks sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run first inning against HRV freshman pitcher Kenadie Lucas (two strikeouts, seven walks). The Dalles offense was powered by a two-RBI double by Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (2-for-4), an RBI double by Madison Brock (1-for-1, three runs) and a two-RBI single by her twin sister, Kaleyah.
“It feels so good to be up really high in the rankings and it was important to win this rivalry game against Hood River,” said Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai, who hit a homer in her second straight game. “We just try to come out and do our best in every game and put our best foot forward. We just like to focus on each game so that we’ll have the right mindset instead of getting an arrogant attitude.”
The Dalles added a run in the second on an RBI sacrifice fly by sophomore Despina Seufalemua (1-for-2), scoring junior Jeilane Stewart (2-for-2), who earlier hit a leadoff single. The Eagles got on the scoreboard in the third when sophomore Sarah Mason (2-for-3, two singles) scored, aided by a Riverhawk error, making it 6-1. Mason and senior Abigail Kahler (1-for-2, single) were the only players who had hits for the Eagles. The Dalles added a run in the bottom of the inning for a 7-1 advantage.
The Riverhawks then took control of the contest with a six-run, fourth-inning offensive explosion, highlighted by Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai’s grand slam. Junior Zoe LeBreton (1-for-2, two walks) sparked the rally with a leadoff double, followed by a Seufalemua single. After Keiliani Crichton-Tunai reached base on a fielder’s choice, LeBreton scored on a wild pitch, making it 8-1.
The Riverhawks then loaded the bases with back-to-back walks to Brock and Abbas, which set the table for Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai’s blockbuster home run. A sacrifice fly by senior Ella Smith scored freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele (2-for-3, RBI), who earlier singled, putting The Dalles up 13-1. The game concluded after five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule and it marked the Riverhawks’ third straight win.
The Riverhawks started the week April 4 with a breakthrough, 5-4, home win over the Pendleton High Buckaroos (8-3). For Riverhawk seniors Abbas, Smith, and Lillian Schatz, it marked their first win ever against Pendleton.
The Dalles overcame a 2-0 Pendleton lead with a four-run, fourth-inning rally for a 4-2 advantage. The Riverhawks extended the margin to 5-2 in the fifth. After a scoreless sixth, Pendleton came back and scored two in the seventh for the final margin.
Abbas pitched a complete game and allowed 11 hits. The Dalles was outhit, 11-7. Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (1-for-3, two RBI) and Sagapolutele (1-for-2, walk, RB) both hit homers to lead the Riverhawk offense.
The Riverhawks opened their 15-game Tri-Valley Conference schedule Monday versus the Madras High White Buffaloes (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play three games in five days, including a 4:30 p.m. home game Wednesday versus Madras (4-6), followed by a 4:30 p.m. contest Friday against the Gladstone High Gladiators (1-4) at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.