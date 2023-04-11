TD SB vs Hood River_mbg2540.jpg

The Dalles senior Ella Smith (3) stretches to catch a hit to center field during Friday’s game against the Riverhawks at 16th Street Ball park in The Dalles. The Dalles won 13 to 1.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The No. 2 The Dalles High Riverhawks proved worthy of their high recognition in the OSAA Class 4A softball rankings with a 13-1 win over the Class 5A Hood River Valley High Eagles in an April 7 Gorge rivalry matchup in The Dalles.

The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, overpowered the Eagles with a potent offense (11 hits) and error-free defense in allowing no earned runs.