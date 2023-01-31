After winning five straight games, The No. 10-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawk girls were hoping that their momentum would continue in two Class 4A basketball Tri-Valley Conference home games last week.

The Riverhawks (2-2 league, 8-5 overall) faced the defending league champion Madras High White Buffaloes (3-1 league, 10-7 overall) Jan. 24 and lost, 46-37, at The Dalles High’s Kurtz Gym.

