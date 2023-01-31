After winning five straight games, The No. 10-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawk girls were hoping that their momentum would continue in two Class 4A basketball Tri-Valley Conference home games last week.
The Riverhawks (2-2 league, 8-5 overall) faced the defending league champion Madras High White Buffaloes (3-1 league, 10-7 overall) Jan. 24 and lost, 46-37, at The Dalles High’s Kurtz Gym.
The Riverhawks followed with a 64-35 loss to the No. 2-ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (3-1 league, 15-3 overall) Jan. 27. That marked the most lopsided defeat for The Dalles this season. The 64 points allowed by The Dalles was a season high for a Riverhawk opponent, too.
The Dalles was seeking to snap its two-game skid in Tuesday’s road game versus the Molalla High Indians (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Riverhawks have five games remaining in the regular season, which concludes Feb. 21. The Dalles plays its next contest Thursday at 6:30 p.m. versus the Crook County High Cowgirls (2-2 league, 9-7 overall) in Prineville. The Dalles won at home, 58-49, over Crook County in the first match between the teams Jan. 17. The Dalles plays a 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 non-league contest versus the La Grande High Tigers at La Grande High School.
