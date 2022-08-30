HRV Volleyball Castaneda

Hood River junior Marina Castaneda will play a vital role for the Eagles volleyball squad this year.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

Many significant things took place during the offseason for the Hood River Valley High Eagles volleyball team.

The Eagles welcomed new head Coach Molly Kissinger when they began preseason practice Aug. 15 with enough players for the freshman, junior varsity, and varsity squads. HRV lost four seniors from last year’s team to graduation, but they have a strong group of returning varsity players who will help lead the team this year, including the senior duo of Mallory McNerney and Jacy Johnston, and juniors Ryan Rosselle and Marina Castaneda.

