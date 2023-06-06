Senior outfielder/pitcher Jake Von Lubken led Hood River Valley’s all-Northwest Oregon Conference selections on the 2023 baseball all-star team.
Von Lubken was selected as a first-team outfielder by a vote of coaches and was a second team pick as a pitcher.
Junior shortstop Grady Williams also was a second team pick as an infielder, along with junior first baseman Jordan Webber. The left-handed Webber was an honorable mention selection as a pitcher. Junior Jordan McDoal was honorable mention as an outfielder.
Hood River Valley, coached by Max Reitz, finished fourth in its first season in the NWOC. The Eagles qualified for the state playoffs, losing 4-3 in the first round to eventual champion Thurston High of Springfield.
League champion Wilsonville led the all-NWOC selections with six, first team picks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.