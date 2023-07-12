Team.jpg

HOOD RIVER — Hood River area athletes competed in the Oregon Special Olympics Athletics (track and field) Regional Competition on June 15 at Clackamas High School Stadium. Special Olympics participation is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and this year’s meet had more than twice the number of athletes as last year’s. More than 150 developmentally disabled athletes from Clackamas, Clatsop, Hood River, Lincoln, Multnomah, Wasco/Sherman and Washington counties and the high desert area participated in traditional track and field events as well as events tailored toward specific disabilities.

The Hood River team had record participation this year with 18 athletes including newcomers Lydia Delay, Kaius Johnson and Jeremiah Urban. Hood River also gained new volunteer coaches Kim Chinnock and Jennifer Moore helping to mentor and manage the team, which can be a very uplifting experience. Chinnock called the season “inspiring, giving you the feeling that anything you want to do in life is possible.”

