HOOD RIVER — Hood River area athletes competed in the Oregon Special Olympics Athletics (track and field) Regional Competition on June 15 at Clackamas High School Stadium. Special Olympics participation is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and this year’s meet had more than twice the number of athletes as last year’s. More than 150 developmentally disabled athletes from Clackamas, Clatsop, Hood River, Lincoln, Multnomah, Wasco/Sherman and Washington counties and the high desert area participated in traditional track and field events as well as events tailored toward specific disabilities.
The Hood River team had record participation this year with 18 athletes including newcomers Lydia Delay, Kaius Johnson and Jeremiah Urban. Hood River also gained new volunteer coaches Kim Chinnock and Jennifer Moore helping to mentor and manage the team, which can be a very uplifting experience. Chinnock called the season “inspiring, giving you the feeling that anything you want to do in life is possible.”
Each event had athletes placed in heats according to their practice performance, which meant that Hood River’s fastest runner, 13-year-old Niko DeBruin, found himself racing athletes who could easily compete in high school varsity track. As Local Program Coordinator Jim Meckoll said, “I think the sheer joy of competition is more evident in Special Olympics than perhaps in any other venue, the pride of accomplishment is on full display.”
Standout gold medal performers were Shad Grimsley (100m and long jump), Joe Cannon (100m), Taylor Meckoll (100m), Melody Nilson (shot put), Dylan Bigelow (softball throw), Sierra Bigelow (50m walk) and Jesse Bigelow (long jump).
According to Meckoll, “Special Olympics plays an incredibly important role in the lives of the developmentally disabled. For many it is one of their few opportunities for social interaction and their only opportunity for athletics.”
Hood River Special Olympics continues this fall with Aquatics and Bowling programs. Volunteers age 16 and up are always welcome. High school athletes in particular are invited to volunteer and lend their expertise. Water polo/swimmers Abby Tomlinson, Zayd Ziada and Owen Sheppard coached Aquatics last year and enjoyed the experience while gaining volunteer credit to meet high school requirements.
If you would like more information on volunteer opportunities or know an athlete who would like to participate, email Hood River Special Olympics at hoodriver@soor.org. You are also welcome to learn more about Special Olympics at the annual fundraising event “Shred Day”, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Rite Aid parking lot in Hood River where donations will be accepted to shred personal and/or corporate documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.