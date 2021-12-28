Hood River Valley High School senior Trenton Hughes was selected by a vote of coaches to the Oregon Class 5A all-state football second team on both offense and defense, it was announced recently.
Hughes was the 5A Special District 1 offensive player of the year and first-team quarterback and safety this past season for HRV, the league runner-up behind Pendleton.
HRV (9-2 overall) had five other players mentioned on the all-state teams: Senior Alex Whitaker, honorable mention defensive lineman; senior Ryles Buckley, honorable mention defensive back; senior Joey Frazier, honorable mention linebacker; sophomore Malcom I’auluano, honorable mention offensive lineman; and senior Robert Rowan, honorable mention kicker.
The 5A offensive player of the year was Jordan McCarty of state champion Silverton; Kyle Libscom of Pendleton was the 5A defensive player of the year.
