Visiting Parkrose ended the fast start to the Hood River Valley girls tennis season with an 8-1 win over the Eagles on April 4.
Hood River’s lone win came at No. 5 doubles, where the team of Morgan Klapprich and Jackie Rueda defeated Kaylee Tran and Angela Vu of Parkrose, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Two other matches, both in doubles, also went to three sets. HRV’s Tally Godkin and Vivian Olson at No. 1 singles recovered from a 6-4 opening-set loss to tie the match after taking set No. 2 6-1. They couldn’t sustain the momentum and Lucille Salatto and Kim Saechao of Parkrose took the deciding set, 6-3.
In No. 2 doubles, Poppy Mooney and Hayden Faaborg won the opening set over Jennifer Le and Lily Chao, but lost the next two, 6-3, 6-1.
In No. 2 singles, HRV’s Kendall Sales lost her first match in four attempts, 6-4, 6-2, to Cindy Nguyen of Parkrose. Nguyen improved to 5-0 this season, as did the Broncos’ No. 1 player, Shayla Nguyen, who beat HRV’s Jena Hager. The Nguyens advanced to the consolation semifinals at the 2022 Class 5A state tourney.
