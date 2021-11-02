The Hood River boys soccer team clinched the Intermountain Conference title Oct. 26 in dominating fashion, with an 8-0 win over Pendleton.
The Eagles took down Pendleton in just one half of play when they scored eight goals in 39 minutes. New rules state that when a team achieves an eight-goal lead the game will be called off.
“We didn’t talk about that at all in the pregame,” said Head Coach Jaime Rivera, surprised by the unexpected outcome. “We just wanted to come out and work on the things we can control.”
Hood River came into the game missing two of its captains, Jaden Dubon, who is out on international duty, and Milo Clarkson, who was out with a non-COVID-related illness. Still, the Eagles showed why they are a top-10 ranked team in Oregon. Ten minutes in, the Eagles already had a two-goal lead. Edgar Lachino and senior Geoffrey Shoaf — Hood River’s X-factor according to Rivera — scored the opening goals.
Shoaf, who hadn’t played soccer up until this year, has come off the bench for Hood River and scored multiple goals.
“He’s one of those kids that can really bring something to your team if you give him an opportunity,” said Rivera.
Shoaf and Hood River controlled every aspect of the match. They closed Pendleton’s passing lanes and dominated possession. As the scoreboard read 7-0, the Eagles were doing everything they could to claim a first-half victory. Robert Rowan headed a corner kick off the goal post; the ball was guided into the net by a teammate with a minute left in the first half.
Hood River meets the No. 10 ranked Woodburn Bulldogs (8-5) in a 6 p.m. first round state playoff game Wednesday at Hood River Valley High’s Henderson Community Stadium. It marks the 11th consecutive year that the Eagles have advanced to the state playoffs. Woodburn took third place in the Mid-Willamette Conference with a 6-3 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.