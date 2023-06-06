The Hood River Valley High Eagles boys lacrosse team enjoyed a successful season by advancing to the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association (OHSLA) state playoffs in May.

The Eagles had momentum with four wins in their final six regular season games going into a road playoff contest versus the North Valley Conference Champion West Salem High Titans (6-0 league, 17-4 overall). The Eagles (4-5 league, 7-10 overall) played tough before losing a close contest, 12-10, May 18 at West Salem High School to conclude their season.

